A canal society is back up and running, ready to host its first event of the year.

Grantham Canal Society will be presenting its most recent work and activities at the Dirty Duck pub on Bank Holiday Monday, August 30, from 10am until 3pm.

It will be holding a raffle, tombola, and cake stall as well as its usual membership and merchandise tent.

Grantham Canal Society will be hosting boat trips over the bank holiday. (50649094)

Supporters of the society will be able to see their recent work and take part in the activities to help fund-raise for the society.

The Three Shires trip boat will also be running on Sunday and Monday, August 29 and 30, offering pre-booked 30 minute boat trips.

There will also be some fun educational activities for children, and refreshments will also be available on the site.

The society also hopes to talk about its upcoming projects set to take place and any volunteering roles available.