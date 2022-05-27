An open day will be taking place to educate, entertain and raise funds.

On Sunday, May 29, the Grantham Canal Society will be hosting an open day at the Woolsthorpe Depot near the Dirty Duck pub.

The event will start at 10am and last until 3pm, where there will be a range of fun and educational children's activities.

Poster for Grantham Canal Society open day (56959463)

There will also be information displays, a tombola, books, bric-a-brac, bottle stall as well as refreshments and homemade cakes.

All of the proceeds from the open day will go to the Grantham Canal Society, and there will also be merchandise for sale.