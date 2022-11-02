An organisation that looks after the canal will continue to be supported by a community fund.

Grantham Canal Society has been chosen again as one of the causes supported by the Co-op Local Community Fund.

The group's volunteers recently completed a successful repair of bankside leakages in the Kinoulton/Owthorpe area.

GCS volunteers lending a helping hand. (60367996)

Polly Browne, a member of the GCS fundraising team, said: “This is fantastic news; we received £1,841.97 for the year 2021/2022 and are delighted to have been selected again this year

“It’s donations like this that enable us to continue with our work restoring the canal which is such an important amenity for people to relax and enjoy.

"It has been proven that being by water promotes wellbeing and combats depression and it is so important for people to have access to a facility like this, free of charge, in the current climate.”

Laying the clay over the leaks (60367993)

The overall aim of the volunteers is to eventually have the entire 33 miles of the canal fully restored from Nottingham to the centre of Grantham.

Tony Osbond, general manager, said: "The canal had run dry during the summer months causing fish to die and distressing the wildlife.

"This major water retention problem had been brought to the attention of the Canal and River Trust (CRT) by a local action group GCWRG (Grantham Canal Water Regeneration Group) who had campaigned long and hard with CRT to get something done to alleviate the lack of water.

GCS volunteers preparing the clay (just add water!). (60367990)

“This repair of the banks will mean that water now stays in the canal rather than disappearing into an adjoining culvert. 60 tonnes of puddle clay was used to repair the leaks; there are similar repairs required along the canal and these will be done once funds allow."

The Society also run a trip boat during the summer from their depot at Woolsthorpe; for more information, to book a trip online, or to find out about volunteering, visit their website at www.granthamcanal.org

For every pound spent by Co-op Group members in their stores (those with frontages that have turquoise lettering on a grey background) on Co-op branded products using their membership card, 1p goes to the member’s nominated charity.

Trip boat Three Shires and work boat Centauri. (60367984)

To nominate the Grantham Canal Society as their chosen charity, members should log on to the Grantham Canal Society page on the Co-op website at https://membership.coop.co.uk/causes/70006

Polly said: “Every single Co-op member that chooses us makes a difference and we are so grateful for all of the support that we get.

Puddle clay to repair leaks in the canal. (60367987)

"The more members that nominate us, the more funds we get, enabling us to repair and restore this beautiful canal for the benefit of everyone, and our wildlife, so please join the Co-op and support us.”