The Grantham Canal has been awarded funding to improve water flow and enhance habitats for wildlife.

Rushcliffe Borough Council has awarded a £27,000 grant from its UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) to the Canal & River Trust, who oversees the conservation and reed clearance project.

The waterways and wellbeing charity is removing excess reeds in a four-metre wide channel along the middle of the canal at sites including Kinoulton, Hickling, Cotgrave, Gamston and Lady Bay.

Reed clearance along the Grantham Canal in Kinoulton (62999443)

Richard Bennett, heritage and environment manager for the Canal & River Trust, said: "The Grantham Canal is a valuable place for wildlife and a much-loved place for local people to enjoy a breath of fresh air, so it’s really important that we carry out these works.

"These works will improve the overall health of the Grantham Canal, increasing the variety of habitats available and improving water flow along the canal, which, because it has few streams and other sources of water flowing into it, is heavily reliant on rainfall in some sections to keep it topped-up."

Councillor Abby Brennan, the council's cabinet portfolio for communities and climate change, and the Mayor of Rushcliffe Councillor Tina Combellack met with representatives from the trust, Grantham Canal Water Restoration Group and the council's environmental sustainability officer Paul Phillips to see the project in action in Kinoluton.

Mayor of Rushcliffe, Councillor Tina Combellack (middle right) joined Richard Bennett from the Canal & River Trust to see the clearance taking place. (62999446)

Coun Brennan said: "We’re pleased to provide grant funding through UKSPF for this project which is vital for protecting the wildlife and nature along the Grantham Canal.

"As outlined in our Climate Change Strategy, we want to help mitigate the effects of climate change on wildlife and biodiversity and nature conservation has been identified as a priority for Rushcliffe residents.

"These works will help to ensure the water keeps flowing along the canal, maintaining the valuable open water habitat and provide a scenic water view for local residents and visitors using the canal path."

The Grantham Canal Water Restoration Group has been working with the trust and the Grantham Canal Society to support with maintenance.

Peter Cadwallader, chair of the restoration group, said: "We welcome the start of much needed reed clearance in the Hickling and Kinoulton area.

“Coming on top of the extensive repairs, carried out last year to stop the serious loss of water from this area, this shows a real commitment to sustaining the life of the canal and restoring water levels by the Canal and River Trust and Grantham Canal Society."

Councillor Abby Brennan (middle left) and Mayor of Rushcliffe, Councillor Tina Combellack (middle) explored the reed clearance project along the Grantham Canal in Kinoulton. (62999452)

Coun Combellack also said: "This project promotes our objective of preserving the water for the physical and health benefits the canal leisure corridor provides plus protecting the natural environment."

Residents are being invited to have their say on the works by filling in a short online survey at canalrivertrust.welcomesyourfeedback.net/s/9dw85n.

As well as improving the flow, the channel will provide clear water which is perfect for fish, dragonflies and other aquatic plants.

The funding builds on further support the council has provided annually to help maintain the hedges and footpath along the canal in the borough.