A Grantham woman suffering from stage three bowel cancer has been left “emotionally and physically affected” as she waits for a date for surgery.

Michelle Beecham, 46, was diagnosed with stage three bowel cancer on May 19.

Since then she has visited Grantham Hospital for numerous CT scans, MRI scans and colonoscopy procedures.

Her bowel has also been tattooed, in preparation for surgery to remove it, and she has also had biopsies taken.

On July 7, Michelle met with her consultant and surgeon to discuss a plan of action and what treatment she may require.

Michelle said: “I was told I would be having my bowel removed and possibly a full hysterectomy, due to cancer sitting near my uterus. Also, [I was told] a stoma bag [would be] fitted.

“I was also told that I’d be pushed up the waiting list for surgery at Lincoln or Boston as I’m high priority and the gynaecology team also need to be present.

“Since then I have been waiting on a date and I am still waiting.

“This is affecting my whole life, mentally, emotionally and physically. I’ve seen and heard of others in my situation having from the day of diagnosis to surgery being only four to five

weeks.”

According to Cancer Research UK, the current targets to start treatment are “no more than two months (62 days) wait between the date the hospital receives an urgent referral for suspected cancer and the start of treatment”.

Michelle, who works for Royal Mail, added: “I just want a date. I just even want an idea [of when it will be]. I’m not working because the job I do is too physical and I can’t get about a lot at the moment. It’s really affecting my mental health.

“I’m waiting everyday for a phone call to give me a date.

“Every day that goes by, this cancer could be spreading, so I’ve got to live with

that.

“I’ve also got a family and a new granddaughter, so it’s just really affecting me emotionally and physically.”

Michelle has had suggestions from other cancer patients and friends to either try a different NHS trust or go private for treatment.

Michelle continued: “I don’t feel I should have to [go private]. I’ve worked all of my life, I’ve paid my National Insurance.

“Other people have said about going private, but why should I go private for something that’s not vanity? It’s something that is literally going kill me at some point if they don’t take it out.”

A hospital spokesperson said: “While we are unable to comment on individual cases, we would urge anyone with questions or concerns about their care to contact us directly via our dedicated Patient Advice and Liaison Service (PALS).

“The trust continues to work tirelessly with its service commissioners and partners to address waiting times experienced by patients waiting for time critical surgery and restore services across the county as part of our ongoing response to the Covid-19 pandemic as quickly as possible.”