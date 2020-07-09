Cancer patients first to have operations at Grantham Hospital after coronavirus outbreak

The first Lincolnshire cancer patients who had their surgery postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus have had their operations at Grantham and District Hospital.

By creating a largely ‘COVID-free’ site at Grantham hospital, United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust says it is now able to carry out thousands more chemotherapy sessions, cancer surgeries and other elective surgeries for patients from across Lincolnshire.

Over the last week theatres at Grantham Hospital have been used by teams of surgeons from across the trust operating on 50 cancer and medically urgent patients in seven days.