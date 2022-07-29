A Cancer Research UK store in Grantham is urging the public to volunteer as a part of a national campaign.

The nationwide campaign is asking for more people to volunteer at stores as shops are beginning to struggle.

Lea Mole, manager of the Cancer Research UK store in Grantham said: "We are suffering from not having enough volunteers at the moment.

"It's a very very good cause, and it's close to many peoples hearts.

"We are a lovely shop, a lovely team and people really enjoy volunteering with us."

Recently, Millie Whitlock, an inspiring artist from Grantham, decorated the shop's window to promote the campaign.

Millie decorates the shop's window for different campaigns, and also volunteered with the shop.

Lea added: "We do have our company posters and leaflets but this is something a little bit different.

"Because it is in the window, it shouts out to people and it's so visible."

If you would like to find out more about how you can help Cancer Research UK, you can find out here.

The Cancer Research UK shop in Grantham can be found on 20 High St, NG31 6PH.