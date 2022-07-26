Grantham House welcomed members of a local cancer support group for afternoon tea and sunshine last weekend.

Nearly 60 members of the Grantham Chemosabes, a support group who reaches out to all those affected by cancer and its treatments, attended the afternoon on Saturday, July 16, at the 14th Century town house.

Julie Harrod, who founded the support group, said: "This was a fantastic afternoon in splendid surroundings and glorious weather and an opportunity for our members to change focus for a while, to meet and talk with those on the same daunting journey and to appreciate that they’re not alone in their fight.

Julie Harrod with MacMillan Information and Support Service Lead, Beverley Flockhart together with members of Grantham Chemosabes enjoying tea, chatter and the sunshine at Grantham House. (58197887)

"We must thank our sponsors and greatest supporters, the team at St Wulfram's, Belvoir Fruit Farms, Co-op Food and Asda all of whom have been with us from the start, the Macmillan team, the holistic practitioners who joined us and a team of tireless helpers who made the afternoon such a success."

Find out any more information about the work Grantham Chemosabes does here.

Grantham Chemosabes invites anyone who is currently dealing with, or is affected, by any type of cancer to join its Facebook group or contact them for support.