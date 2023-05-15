A cancer support group enjoyed an afternoon at a railway.

Despite the cold weather, around 35 members of the Grantham Chemosabes, a cancer support group, enjoyed afternoon tea and endless rides on the steam trains at Ropsley Heath Light Railway.

Julie Harrod, founder of the group, said: “This was another fabulous event for our members to catch up, allowing them to change focus, albeit for a few hours, as they deal with their diagnoses, test results and come together to share experiences with those on the same journey.

Left to right: Julie Harrod, Clare Roberts and Sharon Hayward from Chemosabes with some of the members at the Light Railway event.

“Our group is here to offer whatever support anyone needs, whenever they need it and gives reassurance that wherever you’re headed, you’re not alone.”

To find out more about the Grantham Chemosabes, go to its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/662066961861973/.

Grantham Chemosabes was founded in 2021 by Julie, and she was later joined by Sharon Hayward and Clare Roberts.