A Grantham cancer support group enjoyed a “lovely” afternoon at Belton House at the weekend.

The Grantham Chemosabes were invited to tour the house and gardens on Saturday (October 14).

Clare Roberts, who runs the group alongside Sharon Hayward, said: “We toured the house and wandered in the gardens before meeting up for coffee, cake and giggles.

Grantham Chemosabes got to tour Belton House and its gardens.

“We are so grateful to Belton for facilitating this event.

“It allowed those in the group having treatment, awaiting results and the family who are passengers on the journey a little time out with good friends.”

For more information on the group, email GranthamChemosabes@aol.com.