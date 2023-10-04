A breast cancer support group has held its first afternoon tea since its founder sadly died.

Around 35 members of the Grantham ChemoSabes all met up for the afternoon at Woodland Waters, in Ancaster, on Sunday, September 24.

This was the first afternoon tea the group has held since the passing of founder Julie Harrod, who sadly died in June of this year.

Some of Julie Harrod's family attended the afternoon tea. Clare Roberts (fifth from left) and Sharon Hayward (third from left) now run the group.

Clare Roberts, who now runs the group alongside Sharon Hayward, said: “It was a fabulous afternoon.

“Everyone was very supportive of each other and enjoyed themselves with tea and cake.

“We played lucky numbers where some attendees won some fabulous prizes which had been donated by Savoy Cinema, Grantham beauty rooms, Choices Therapeutic team, Petticoats Vintage Tea Room, Flavour Tales, Belton House and other prizes such as wine and chocolates.

“This is such a worthwhile group and our members support each other online and throughout the year at our afternoon teas and other events.”

The group’s next event will be a tour of Belton House with “coffee, cake and giggles”.

For more information, email GranthamChemosabes@aol.com.