A cancer support group enjoyed a day of Nordic walking at the weekend.

Members of the Grantham Chemosabes, a group that supports people living through any cancer treatment, were led by Deb Wilson, a British Nordic Walking instructor, on a three kilometre walk at Dunholme on Trent.

Julie Harrod, founder of Grantham Chemosabes said: "The day proved the ethos of our group.

The members on their Nordic walk. (61102180)

"With expert help, the right support and the opportunity to take strength from each other, you can gain the confidence to face your fears and keep going.

"A positively uplifting experience for everyone."

The 18 members who attended were given a induction before they set off on the walk.

Deb, who guided the members, said: "Nordic walking has long been recognised as an excellent way of redeveloping muscles, reducing anxiety, chronic pain and increasing flexibility and general quality of life.

"For members of this group, going through or having gone through treatment for cancer, the early symptoms were all too familiar and we managed to achieve fantastic results in a short space of time."

To find out more about the Grantham Chemosabes, follow them on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/662066961861973.

The group can also be contacted at GranthamChemosabes@aol.com.