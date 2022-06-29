A man has shaved off his hair for MacMillan following his own cancer experience.

Mark Wright, aged 28, had his hair and beard shaved off at Root 607 Barbers in Grantham and has so far raised almost £400 for charity.

In 2014, Mark, who was aged 20 at the time, found a lump, and following scans and an operation, was told he had testicular cancer.

Braving the shave (57640819)

As a result of chemotherapy, he lost his hair, but tried to make light of it by joking that he would save money on shampoo and conditioner.

Fast forward to his remission, and the return of his hair, Mark decided he wanted to give something back to MacMillan for supporting him through his battle, so he decided to shave off the hair and beard he loves and never normally lets anyone touch.

His friend Kara Brown at Root 607 Barbers, which is located at Chris Walker Motorcycles, did the honours.

Braving the shave (57640821)

Kara said: “He is an amazing young gentleman I am proud to call my friend.”

If you would like to donate to Mark’s Brave the Shave campaign for Macmillan Cancer Support, please visit: https://bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/mark-wright2

Braving the shave (57640825)

