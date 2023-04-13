A cancer survivor from Grantham is set to take part in a 100km charity trek with some famous faces.

Rachael Bradley, who battled breast cancer and now runs the charity Breast Friends to help others with the disease, is set to take part in CoppaTrek on June 10.

The event, which will take place in Northumberland, is organised by breast cancer charity CoppaFeel and will be led by former Queen of the Jungle and charity ambassador, Giovanna Fletcher.

Rachael Bradley, co-founder of local support group Breast Friends Grantham. (63530896)

Rachael was one of thousands of applicants for this year's trek, with just 120 people chosen to take part.

She said: "I signed up off the back of my own campaign to raise awareness of breast cancer since my own journey in 2020. This trek pushes me so far out of my comfort zone!

"The side effects of chemotherapy are still plaguing me as well as the post menopause issues! I have intense bone aches – so five days of trekking and six nights of sleeping in a tent absolutely sends my mind in a spin but I absolutely can’t wait

Rachael carrying the Queen's baton ahead of the Commonwealth Games in 2022. (57930149)

" I never imagined having a cancer diagnosis let alone having to go through chemotherapy, surgery and radiotherapy.

"I never dreamt either that I would be the co-founder of a support group, carry the Queen's baton for the Commonwealth Games or have a bright pink bin lorry carrying the important message of checking ‘your boobs’ and ‘knowing your normal’.

"It seems cancer has also brought me great privileges and the opportunity to use my voice in spreading the awareness message to our community.

"I feel extremely privileged to have been chosen to join these other incredible people in raising awareness of breast cancer as well as much needed funds."

Over recent years, Rachael has raised just under £10,000 for cancer charities. To take part in the trek, she must reach a sponsorship target of £2,250 and has already raised £1,090 thanks to her family, friends and colleagues.

She continued: "I need a little help in reaching the final target.

"I need sponsorship for a survival kit - the probably very much needed blister packs, pain relief, sun cream etc - and would love a company to sponsor my boots!

"If there are any businesses that feel they can support this amazing charity and help me on my way to the trek of a lifetime – I would be so grateful."

Grantham-based business Enhance Beauty has launched a ‘lottertitty’ to help Rachael's fundraising efforts. Entrants will have the chance of winning five CACI Synergy treatments worth over £330 for just £10 per ticket.

Rachael added: "A few other local businesses are also being super supportive and I am so grateful!"

During the trek, Rachael will take on the Northumberland coastal path, walk along Hadrian's Wall, and summit the highest mountain in the north east, The Cheviot, which stands at 815 metres.

To donate or find out more, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/RBBradley

If you are a business interested in sponsoring Rachael, email: rachyb33@gmail.com