A 19-year-old Grantham cancer survivor sailed with Dame Ellen MacArthur in a world famous boating race on Saturday (June 25).

Ruby Kendal raced in the Isle of Wight's Round the Island Race.

Ruby first set sail with the Ellen MacArthur Cancer trust when she was 12 years old, and was excited to return to the trust this summer.

Ruby Kendle, who sailed in the Round the Island race. (57658804)

She said: "I missed out on a lot of my teenage years, it was hard so it’s nice to come on these adventures with the Trust and just be like a teenager again.

"After treatment I had a lot of anxiety and felt quite lonely."

After being diagnosed with a brain tumour when she was seven years old, Ruby unfortunately relapsed five years later and had to undergo 18 months of chemotherapy.

Ruby and her new friends within the trust. (57658541)

The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust inspires young people aged eight to 24 to believe in a brighter future living through and beyond cancer.

Ruby added: "I found it really hard to speak to my friends after because none of them understood what I went through so actually to be able to come on these trips and spend time with people who understand is amazing.”

Once a young person has sailed with the Trust for the first time, they can stay involved either by returning for further annual trips or, if they are aged 18 and above, they can become a volunteer to support other young people like them.

Ruby and her crewmates who are also a part of the trust. (57658597)

The Trust has been the official charity of the Round the Island Race since 2005, raising over £313,790 to date to help inspire young people to believe in a brighter future living through and beyond cancer.

Dame Ellen MacArthur, the trust’s founder and patron said: "Every time I sail with the young people I am inspired by their positivity, desire to push themselves and their infectious sense of fun and adventure.

“The Round the Island Race is such an amazing event to be involved in, and for the young people to be at the centre of the action, enjoying the sights, the spectacle, and the racing, is an experience to remember.”

Ellen MacArthur sailing with the trust. (57658508)

The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust was founded by the record-breaking round-the-world yachtswoman in 2003.

If know anyone that is struggling or needs support you can visit the trust's website here.

You can also follow them on social media @emctrust.