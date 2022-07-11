A cancer survivor took part in an emotional Queen's Baton Relay though Grantham today.

Rachael Bradley, who fought breast cancer and now works tirelessly to help other sufferers, covered two legs of the relay after another runner had to pull out as part of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

After finishing her run with the baton along Castlegate and part of Avenue Road, she said she nearly burst into tears a few times while taking part.

She said: "It was very emotional. It was a real privilege, especially to walk the streets with so many friends and family and so many people clapping, and people who didn't even know me as well. So, yes, it was amazing."

Rachael, who is now in remission following her 2020 diagnosis, was inspired with long-term friend Sara Green to set up Breast Friends Grantham to raise awareness and offer support.

After her stint with the baton she added: "I think this almost marks the end and the start of something amazing. So, here's to that!"

Rachael starts her run with the baton in Castlegate. (57890204)

Rachael Bradley carried the batoon down Castlegate. (57890187)

Rachael stops to have her picture taken with onlookers. (57890197)

Rachael was cheered on by schoolchildren and staff as she received the baton in front of the National School.

She was later cheered by friends and family as well as colleagues from South Kesteven District Council where she works in the tenancy services team.

Rachael Bradley with the baton on Avenue Road. (57890183)

Her husband Steve said: "She has had some wonderful support from her work colleagues and family. I am absolutely proud of her."