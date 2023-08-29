A cancer survivor is set to take on a five-day trek to raise money for a charity that supported her after her treatment.

Lucia Evans, from Grantham, was diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkins Lymphoma in 2021, three days before Christmas and one week before her 23rd birthday.

After one year in remission, Lucia is now challenging herself to do a five day trek in the southern Carpathian mountains, Romania, in October to raise money for the Willow Foundation.

Lucia Evans, from Grantham, will be taking on the trek in the Southern Carpathian mountains in Romania.

The charity specialises in providing special days for young adults who are dealing with serious illnesses.

Lucia said: “As cheesy as this sounds, since being in remission, I want to live life to the full.

“I used to trek regularly with my family before Covid.

“I have always wanted to visit Romania, so when I saw the trek being advertised, I thought it would be a great way to visit the country as well as challenge myself.”

Lucia during her treatment.

Before Lucia was diagnosed, she was about to “make the big move” to London to begin a new job.

However, the Christmas she was diagnosed, she underwent PET scans and discussed what her next steps would be.

She underwent four rounds of “intense” chemotherapy, which caused her to lose her hair.

She was also sent to hospital a couple of times due to neutropenia, where Lucia had a low count of white blood cells.

However, in April 2022, she was declared in remission.

After this, the Willow Foundation paid for Lucia to go see The Lion King in London’s West End.

Lucia added: “I was struggling a lot to come to terms with normality shortly after finishing treatment as I had a very different physical appearance to before and still get incredibly fatigued. The Willow Foundation immediately helped me with this.

“This day was so special and memorable that it helped me feel as though whatever happened the past few months was just a bad nightmare.

“It is so important for me to raise money for them, as I want them to continue to support young adults like me going through serious illness.

“If I can raise enough money for just one person to have a special day, then at least I know I will be able to put a smile on someone’s face.”

Last year, Lucia raised £1,000 for another charity that supported her by walking up the O2 in London.

To prepare, Lucia has been doing a lot of long walks and runs with heavy backpacks to help keep her stamina up.

She has also been doing a lot of strength training.

She also recently climbed up Ben Vane, in Scotland, with a 60 litre backpack on her back.

To donate to Lucia’s fundraiser, go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Lucia-E.

The Willow Foundation was established in 1991 by former Arsenal footballer Bob Wilson and his wife Megs in memory of their daughter Anna, who died of cancer aged 31.