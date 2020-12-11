Candidate for Lincolnshire Police chief constable impresses selection panel

By James Mayer, local democracy reporter

East Midlands Deputy Chief Constable Chris Haward has impressed a selection panel of councillors in a bid to become the new Lincolnshire Police Chief Constable.

If successful, Mr Haward will be offered a £161,115 yearly salary - 12.7 per cent higher than the advertised £142,896.

Chris Haward is the preferred candidate for the next chief constable of Lincolnshire. (43415288)

At a meeting of the Police and Crime Panel on Thursday night, Marc Jones, Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner said: “Chris Haward is a highly experienced chief officer.

“He’s got a wealth of experience, knowledge and skills that he would bring to this role and that he exercises in his current role very well.”

He added that Chris Haward is a “very open honest and supportive leader […] exactly the kind of style of leadership that I believe Lincolnshire needs and Lincolnshire Police needs at this moment in time to take it from strength to strength.”

Mr Haward said: “I’m really looking forward to taking up the challenge that Lincolnshire Police presents.”

When questioned by councillors about his qualities, Mr Haward described himself as “selfless, passionate and engaged”.

Councillors have yet to officially make a decision but after a grilling, Councillor Richard Butroid said: “We look forward to working with Mr Haward going forward”.

Councillor Graham Marsh added: “It will be a pleasure to welcome you to the east and show you around.”

During the meeting, Councillor Susan Waring asked Mr Haward how he will reach diverse communities in Lincolnshire.

Growing up in Africa as a child, Chris said “diversity, respect. fairness and equality are absolutely paramount to everything I do as a person and a chief constable”.

As well as being East Midlands’ DCC, Mr Haward is also counter-terrorism lead for the region.

The process of searching for a new chief constable was restarted in October following “procedural complications”.

Paul Gibson, the previously chosen replacement for Bill Skelly, who retires next Friday, was blocked by “issues relating to the probable disclosure of candidates’ information” to the Lincolnshire Police and Crime Panel, which was meant to approve the new chief. Mr Gibson began his career as a police officer in Grantham.

Proposed terms and conditions indicate the contract will be for the current maximum of five years, and that Mr Haward will buy a property close to Lincolnshire Police’s Nettleham HQ.

The council will write to Mr Haward in a few days with their decision.