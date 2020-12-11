East Midlands Deputy Chief Constable Chris Haward has been confirmed as the next Chief Constable of Lincolnshire Police, it has been announced today (Friday).

Mr Haward will move from his current role as head of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) to succeed Bill Skelly who retires next Friday (December 18) after nearly four years in the role.

At a meeting of the county's Police and Crime Panel (PCP) last night (Thursday), Mr Haward was described by Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones as "as a highly experienced chief officer".

Having led EMSOU since April 2018, dealing with major crime investigations, including serious and organised crime, counter-terrorism and armed response, Mr Haward will be offered a £161,115 yearly salary - 12.7 per cent higher than the advertised £142,896.

Speaking to PCP members last night, Mr Haward said: “I’m really looking forward to taking up the challenge that Lincolnshire Police presents."

Raised in Zambia and Botswana before returning to Yorkshire for his secondary school education, Mr Haward joined Leicestershire Police in 1991 where he worked his way up from beat bobby to Detective Inspector through to Chief Superintendent.

He was the Gold Commander for Leicester City Football Club for several years, including the 2015-16 Premier League winning season, and spent three years with Interpol (International Criminal Police Organization) tackling drug trafficking across the globe.

In 2016 Mr Haward moved to Derbyshire Constabulary as Assistant Chief Constable and took over EMSOU in the rank of Deputy Chief Constable.

The new Chief Constable of Lincolnshire Police is married with two children.

Mr Haward said: "I am absolutely delighted to be taking on the role of the new Chief Constable in Lincolnshire.

“The role presents some exciting challenges and the Force has grown a strong national reputation as an innovator which I look forward to building upon.

"I am already very familiar with the Force from my work leading on specialist operations across the region, but I am excited to become part of the

Lincolnshire community and to deliver the policing service that local residents expect and deserve.

“I joined the police nearly three decades ago because I have a strong desire to fight crime and keep communities safe.

"I will bring that determination and dedication to the county and look forward to meeting the challenges of the future.”

Mr Jones said: “I am delighted to be able to bring a senior officer of Chris’ experience and commitment to Lincolnshire.

“He has a fantastic track record of fighting crime and managing community policing and his appointment is another positive step forward in the drive to create an effective force Lincolnshire can be proud of.

“I very much look forward to working with Chris to keep our communities safe.”

Speaking to PCP members last night, Mr Jones said: “Chris Haward is a highly experienced chief officer.

“He’s got a wealth of experience, knowledge and skills that he would bring to this role and that he exercises in his current role very well.”

Mr Jones added that Mr Haward is a “very open honest and supportive leader, exactly the kind of style of leadership that I believe Lincolnshire needs and Lincolnshire Police needs at this moment in time to take it from strength to strength.”

The process of searching for a new chief constable was restarted in October following “procedural complications”.

Paul Gibson, the previously chosen replacement for Mr Skelly was blocked by “issues relating to the probable disclosure of candidates’ information” to the PCP.