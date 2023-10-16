The candidates for two by-elections have been announced.

The by-elections are for seats in Grantham St Wulfram’s Ward for South Kesteven District Council and the Lincolnshire County Council seat for Grantham North division, following the death of Councillor Ray Wootten.

The candidates for the Grantham St Wulfram’s Ward are Matt Bailey (Con), Jonathan Cook (Lab), Anne Gayfer (Green), James Osborn (Lib Dem), Susan Swinburn (Ind) and Dean Ward (Ind).

A sign outside a Polling Station.

The candidates for the Grantham North division seat are Jonathan Cook (Lab), Anne Gayfer (Green), Tim Harrison (Ind), Paul Martin (Con), Nat Sweet (Lib Dem) and Dean Ward (Ind).

The by-elections will be held on Thursday, November 9.

Voters will need to bring a photo ID to vote in person.

For those who do not have photo ID and would like to vote at a polling station, they can obtain a free voter authority certificate at www.southkesteven.gov.uk/voterID.

The deadline for applying for this certificate is Wednesday, November 1 at 5pm.

Those wishing to vote must also be registered.

People can register at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote and they must be registered by Tuesday, October 24.

Those unable to vote at a polling station can vote by post.

To apply for a postal vote, go to www.southkesteven.gov.uk/postproxy.

The deadline to apply is by 5pm on Wednesday, October 25.