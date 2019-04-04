Nominations are now closed and a full list of candidates in the Grantham area for the South Kesteven District Council 2019 election on May 2 has been published.

The District of South Kesteven is divided into 30 wards. The total number of District Councillors representing the wards is 56. Each councillor is elected for a period of four years.

Below is the list of candidates standing in each of the relevant wards, with the number of available seats indicated in brackets.

Standing in the Aveland Ward (one) are:

Moseley, Peter (Con)

Standing in the Belmont Ward (two) are:

Chivers, George (Con)

Gadd, Phil (Labour Party)

Lee, Janie (Labour Party)

Scarborough, Joshua (UKIP)

Wootten, Linda (Con)

Standing in the Belvoir Ward (two)

Blackwell, Andrew (Lab)

Bosworth, Pam (Con)

Townsend, Veronica (Lab)

Westropp, Hannah (Con)

Standing in the Glen Ward (one)

Beese, Patrick (UKIP)

Benn, Chris (Con)

Standing in the Grantham Arnoldfield Ward (two)

Davies, Peter (Lab)

Goral, Helen (Con)

Hogg, Arron (Lab)

Ward, Dean (Con)

Standing in the Grantham Barrowby Gate Ward (two)

Backhouse, Stephen (Lab)

Cottier, John (Con)

Wacey, Jonathan (Lab)

Whittington, Mark (Con)

Standing in the Grantham Earlesfield Ward (two)

Clack, Louse (Lab and Co-op)

Knight, Gareth (Con)

Steptoe, Lee (Lab and Co-op)

Wells, Bruce (UKIP)

Williams, Katy (Con)

Standing in the Grantham Harrowby Ward (two)

Dennett, Christopher (Lab)

Selby, Ian (Ind)

Shorrock, Jessie (Lab)

Peter Stephens (Con)

Westropp, Hilary (Con)

Standing in the Grantham Springfield Ward (two)

Cullimore, Bernice (Lab)

Manterfield, Nikki (Con)

Shorrock, Rob (Lab)

Stokes, Adam (Con)

Standing in the Grantham St Vincent's Ward (three)

Andrews, Helen (Green)

Andrews, Ian (Green)

Clarke, Edward (Lab)

Jeal, Graham (Con)

Mason, Annie (Con)

Morgan, Charmaine (Lab)

Morgan, John (Lab)

Pugh, Owen (Con)

Standing in the Grantham St Wulfram's Ward (two)

Gayfer, Anne (Green)

Hasnip, Wayne (Lab)

Simmons, Ian (Green)

Smith, Jacky (Con)

Thomson, Carole (Lab)

Wootten, Ray (Con)

Standing in the Isaac Newton Ward (two)

Adams, Bob (Con)

Bellamy, David (Con)

Tangney, Paula (Lab)

Tangney, Vincent (Lab)

Standing in the Lincrest Ward (one)

Trotter, Sarah (Con)

Welton, Steve (Lab)

Standing in the Loveden Heath Ward (one)

Jacklin, Paul (Lab)

Milnes, Penny (Ind)

Sandy, Peter (Ind)

Whittington, Mary (Con)

Standing in the Peascliffe and Ridgeway Ward (two)

Andrews, John (Green)

Chipunza, Tatenda (Lab)

Forman, Tracey (Lab)

Kaberry-Brown, Rosemary (Con)

Stokes, Ian (Con)

Standing in the Toller Ward (one)

Jan Hansen (Ind)

King, Mike (Con)

Standing in the Viking Ward (two)

Arundel, Xandra (UKIP)

Louth, Graham (Paul)

Stokes, Sarah (Con)

Storer, Claire (Con)

Tasker, Sven (Lab)

Wood, Jane (Ind)

Wood, Paul (Ind)

Ahead of the elections all candidates listed in contested wards above are invited to submit a profile, including a photograph, explaining why our readers should vote for you.

This will be published in the newspaper relevant to the ward in which you’re standing before the election in the Grantham Journal.

This profile is strictly 200 words only and candidates for the Grantham area wards of South Kesteven District Council should be emailed to: comment@granthamjournal.co.uk by no later than midday on Thursday, April 11.

A high-resolution Jpeg photo of yourself of no less than 500kb should also be provided.

Any submissions that are over the word count will be cut to 200 words and we cannot guarantee the publication of any profile received after this strict deadline.