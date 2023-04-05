Candidates standing in the upcoming May local elections have been confirmed.

Those standing in wards within the Journal news coverage area which do not fall within the South Kesteven boundary, are outlined below.

Candidates standing in South Kesteven District Council wards were announced earlier today (Wednesday).

Elections for parish councils will also be held.

Voting will take place on Thursday, May 4.

Candidates standing in each of the relevant North Kesteven District Council wards:

Cranwell, Leasingham and Wilsford (two seats):

Jim Clarke, Independent

Andrew Gibson Hagues, Conservative (both uncontested)

Helpringham and Osbournby (one seat):

Russell Jackson, Lincolnshire Independents

Angie Jamison, Reform UK

Stephen Shanahan-Kluth, Conservative

Navenby and Brant Broughton (two seats):

Lucille Hagues, Conservative

Marianne Overton, Lincolnshire Independents (both uncontested)

Candidates standing in each of the relevant Rushcliffe Borough Council wards:

Bingham North:

Nadia Jejna, Independent

Stephen Perkins, Independent

Francis Purdue-Horan, Independent

Nigel Regan, Local Conservatives

Wayne Stapleton, Independent

Gareth Williams, Local Conservatives

Bingham South:

Rowan Bird, Independent

Elena Georgiou, Independent

Andrew Shelton, Independent

Paul Simpson, Local Conservatives

Maureen Stockwood, Independent

Peter Vallelly, Labour

Clare Williams, Local Conservatives

Andrew Wood, Liberal Democrats

Cropwell:

Ted Birch, Rushcliffe Independents

Gordon Moore, Local Conservatives

Cranmer:

Sarah Bailey, Local Conservatives

Chris Grocock, Labour

Steve Kilduff, Labour

Monica Monni, Independent

David Simms, Local Conservatives

Nevile and Langar: Tina Combellack, Local Conservatives; Margaret Irving, Independent;

Candidates standing in each of the relevant Melton Borough Council wards:

Bottesford:

Morgan Kilburn, Conservative

James Mason, Labour

Donald Pritchett, Conservative

Croxton Kerrial:

Alan Hewson, Independent

Jack Smith, Conservative

Long Clawson and Stathern:

Dawn Birch, Independent

Leigh Birch, Independent

Christopher Evans, Conservative

Nick Hall, Independent

Michael McQuillan, Labour

Simon Orson, Conservative

Waltham on the Wolds:

Richard Sharp, Independent

Ben Townley, Conservative

Wymondham:

Graham Bett, Labour

Malise Graham, Conservative