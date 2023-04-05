Candidates standing in local elections in areas surrounding Grantham are confirmed
Candidates standing in the upcoming May local elections have been confirmed.
Those standing in wards within the Journal news coverage area which do not fall within the South Kesteven boundary, are outlined below.
Candidates standing in South Kesteven District Council wards were announced earlier today (Wednesday).
Elections for parish councils will also be held.
Voting will take place on Thursday, May 4.
- Candidates standing in each of the relevant North Kesteven District Council wards:
Cranwell, Leasingham and Wilsford (two seats):
Jim Clarke, Independent
Andrew Gibson Hagues, Conservative (both uncontested)
Helpringham and Osbournby (one seat):
Russell Jackson, Lincolnshire Independents
Angie Jamison, Reform UK
Stephen Shanahan-Kluth, Conservative
Navenby and Brant Broughton (two seats):
Lucille Hagues, Conservative
Marianne Overton, Lincolnshire Independents (both uncontested)
- Candidates standing in each of the relevant Rushcliffe Borough Council wards:
Bingham North:
Nadia Jejna, Independent
Stephen Perkins, Independent
Francis Purdue-Horan, Independent
Nigel Regan, Local Conservatives
Wayne Stapleton, Independent
Gareth Williams, Local Conservatives
Bingham South:
Rowan Bird, Independent
Elena Georgiou, Independent
Andrew Shelton, Independent
Paul Simpson, Local Conservatives
Maureen Stockwood, Independent
Peter Vallelly, Labour
Clare Williams, Local Conservatives
Andrew Wood, Liberal Democrats
Cropwell:
Ted Birch, Rushcliffe Independents
Gordon Moore, Local Conservatives
Cranmer:
Sarah Bailey, Local Conservatives
Chris Grocock, Labour
Steve Kilduff, Labour
Monica Monni, Independent
David Simms, Local Conservatives
Nevile and Langar: Tina Combellack, Local Conservatives; Margaret Irving, Independent;
- Candidates standing in each of the relevant Melton Borough Council wards:
Bottesford:
Morgan Kilburn, Conservative
James Mason, Labour
Donald Pritchett, Conservative
Croxton Kerrial:
Alan Hewson, Independent
Jack Smith, Conservative
Long Clawson and Stathern:
Dawn Birch, Independent
Leigh Birch, Independent
Christopher Evans, Conservative
Nick Hall, Independent
Michael McQuillan, Labour
Simon Orson, Conservative
Waltham on the Wolds:
Richard Sharp, Independent
Ben Townley, Conservative
Wymondham:
Graham Bett, Labour
Malise Graham, Conservative