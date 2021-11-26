A candlelit procession through Grantham took place yesterday (Thursday) before the opening of the Christmas tree festival in St Wulfram's Church.

The procession took place at 6pm from the Market Place to the church.

This was followed by the official switching-on of the Christmas tree lights and the launch of the festival which continues until Sunday.

Father Stuart Cradduck, reccto of St Wulfram's Church, said: "The candlelit procession to church was so encouraging, and lovely to see.

"There were far more people this year who came to take part and it filled us with hope for the weekend to come.

"I've always said this is the best festival we hold, because it's about the people of Grantham celebrating and all the wonderful work and talents in the town and its just great to have all these trees which are a celebration of that, based in their church in the centre of town."

The candlelit procession through Grantham.

Entry on the door to the festival is free for children (must be accompanied by an adult) and adults £2 each (free if you have bought yourself a ticket to skate).

To book skating tickets go to https://www.stwulframs.org.uk/

The candlelit procession through Grantham.

The candlelit procession through Grantham.

The candlelit procession through Grantham.

St Wulfram's Christmas Tree Festival.

St Wulfram's Christmas Tree Festival.

St Wulfram's Christmas Tree Festival.

St Wulfram's Christmas Tree Festival.

St Wulfram's Christmas Tree Festival.

St Wulfram's Christmas Tree Festival.

St Wulfram's Christmas Tree Festival.

St Wulfram's Christmas Tree Festival.

St Wulfram's Christmas Tree Festival.

St Wulfram's Christmas Tree Festival.

St Wulfram's Christmas Tree Festival.

St Wulfram's Christmas Tree Festival.

St Wulfram's Christmas Tree Festival.

St Wulfram's Christmas Tree Festival.

St Wulfram's Christmas Tree Festival.