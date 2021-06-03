Canines and their owners turned out in their droves on Sunday to take part in The Big Dog Walk at Belvoir Castle.

The event, which takes place at a number of venues around the country during the year, is not only a chance for owners to gather for a magnificent walk through the Vale of Belvoir with their dogs but also to take advantage of have-a-go activities, shopping, expert advice, fun dog shows, a DogStacle course and refreshments.

The event organisers said the turnout was amazing and tickets were sold out on all but one of the time slots.

Not only was this a big dog walk but puppies were also very welcome this year with a special Puppy Walk at the start of the day.

A spokesperson said: “We were delighted to be joined by Springwatch presenter Michaela Strachan at the launch of the Big Dog Walk at Belvoir Castle last weekend. We welcomed dogs of all shapes and sizes, including 500 puppies on the first ever Puppy Walk!"

Michaela Strachan said: “Had such a fab day at the Big DogWalk at Belvoir Castle today. Sun, fun and doggie cuddles. The perfect Sunday.”