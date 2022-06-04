A Brazilian Capoeria group is to hold its first post-Covid event, celebrating the achievements and commitments of Grantham children.

The Capoeira Senzala Grantham group will also be holding a party in town with Brazilian food and music on offer, as well as live Capoeria on Saturday June 18 and Sunday June 19.

Christos Konteas, an instructor with the group, said: "This is an event where the children training hard with us, with some through the college and some through Zoom, it will be the first to get together and celebrate with guests coming from our sister groups.

The Capoeira Senzala Grantham is holding an event to celebrate the achievements of the children and give the public an opportunity to learn the Brazilian martial art. Credit: Capoeira Senzala Grantham Facebook Group

"We've been going in Grantham for over 10 years now and it is a fun safe environment where both children and adults come together and train."

There will be training taking place on both days from 10am until 5pm and, on the Saturday night from 6:30pm, there will be a party.

This will someone travelling down from London to teach a Forro class, which is a type of Brazilian dance which is the equivalent to Salsa.

Also, a DJ will be playing music across the night and attendees can enjoy a Brazilian stew which comes in a vegetarian and meat option.

The children taking part in the training events will also be graded.

Christos added: "In order for us to grade, you have to stand in front of the class.

"For us, it is more about celebrating the fact you have already achieved the grade.

"The people who are there, they know how much they have trained and earned their next grade and its about being the opportunity to play with the Master.

"We don't fight, it is not violent, we dance and we play with the master.

"We will have fun training and have fun partying."

Capoeria is a Brazilian martial art that incorporates elements of dance, music and acrobatics.

The Saturday night party will also be held at Kitchen and Coffee on 77 Westgate, NG31 6LD.

If you would like to find out more about the Capoeira Senzala Grantham group you can find out here, or find them on their Facebook page here.