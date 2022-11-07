Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews from Grantham and Newark attend collision on A1 at Great Gonerby

By Matthew Taylor
-
matthew.taylor@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 17:16, 07 November 2022
 | Updated: 17:18, 07 November 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Fire crews attended a crash on the A1 which involved a car and a lorry.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue officers from Grantham and Newark were called to a collision on the A1 at 12.58pm today (Monday).

The incident, which took place near Great Gonerby, involved a car and a lorry.

Fire news. (57695064)
Fire news. (57695064)

The crews used small tools to disconnect the battery on the car and administered casualty care to one person who had self released prior to arrival of crews.

According to the AA, traffic on the A1 at Great Gonerby is moving as normal.

Grantham Traffic and Travel Matthew Taylor
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE