Fire crews attended a crash on the A1 which involved a car and a lorry.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue officers from Grantham and Newark were called to a collision on the A1 at 12.58pm today (Monday).

The incident, which took place near Great Gonerby, involved a car and a lorry.

The crews used small tools to disconnect the battery on the car and administered casualty care to one person who had self released prior to arrival of crews.

According to the AA, traffic on the A1 at Great Gonerby is moving as normal.