Fire crews helped after a car collided with a lamp post in Grantham.

At 2.35pm today (Sunday), a Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue crew attended a one vehicle road traffic collision.

A red Citroen had collided with a lamp post on Dudley Road.

The car after colliding with a lamp post. Credit: R. S. Mortiss (50472030)

The crew made the vehicle safe and provided scene safety, before handing incident over to Lincolnshire Police.