Police attended an incident in which a car was in collision with a pedestrian earlier today (Wednesday).

Lincolnshire police were called to London Road at 3.03pm.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We attended a collision involving a male pedestrian and a Citroen C1 on London Road at 3.03pm today (Wednesday).

An ambulance and car were on the scene on London Road. Photo: RSM Photography (61936415)

"An ambulance attended to check the pedestrian over."