A woman suffered serious injuries when a car collided with her after she had got out of a vehicle which had left an icy road.

The woman, in her 50s, was taken to hospital after the incident on Somerby Hill on Sunday morning.

Lincolnshire Police say the woman was a passenger in a blue Ford Focus which left the road. She got out of the car with the driver before a silver Vauxhall Astra collided with her and the Focus.

An air ambulance attended a Serious Collision on Somerby Hill. (44087179)

The air ambulance was called to the scene.

Sergeant Dan McCormack, of Lincolnshire Police, praised the efforts of military personnel from the nearby Prince William of Gloucester Barracks, who assisted the emergency services

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 90 of January 24.