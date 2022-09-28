Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were at the scene where a car crashed into a house earlier today (Wednesday).

A car has crashed into a home in Holly Close, off Bridge End Grove, Grantham, with Lincolnshire Police and fire officers on the scene.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews from Grantham and Corby Glen were called out at 11.07am to the collision.

Emergency services in attendance at Holly Close. Credit: R. S. Mortiss (59641131)

They made the vehicle safe before handing the incident over to the police.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed that the incident involved a single vehicle and that "no one was seriously injured”.

A Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance landed nearby, but a witness said the air ambulance "left without a casualty".

An air ambulance landed nearby. Credit: R. S. Mortiss (59641137)

Pictures show the Audi car has crashed into the front of the house, which has several broken bricks around the front door.

Emergency services in attendance at Holly Close. Credit: R. S. Mortiss (59641134)

