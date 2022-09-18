Home   News   Article

Car crashes into lamp post in Grantham

By Marie Bond
-
marie.bond@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 21:00, 18 September 2022
 | Updated: 21:00, 18 September 2022

A car has gone on to the pavement and crashed into a lamp post on a busy Grantham road.

The Fiat hit the lamp post in Brook Street this afternoon (Sunday), outside what was the Alex James barber shop.

Police and a fire crew were present, with officers setting up a cordon around the scene from the corner of Brook Street with Brownlow Street, as pictured here at around 6.30pm.

A car has crashed into a lamp post in Brook Street, Grantham. Photo: David Feld (59411952)
A fire crew and officers were still in attendance at 8.30pm, with the car not yet recovered.

Unconfirmed reports suggest no other vehicles were involved and there were no serious injuries to the occupants of the Fiat.

Police coned off an area of Brook Street after a car crashed into a lamp post. Photo: David Feld (59411954)
A car has crashed into a lamp post in Brook Street, Grantham. (59411950)
More as we have it.

Grantham Marie Bond
