Car crashes into lamp post in Grantham
Published: 21:00, 18 September 2022
| Updated: 21:00, 18 September 2022
A car has gone on to the pavement and crashed into a lamp post on a busy Grantham road.
The Fiat hit the lamp post in Brook Street this afternoon (Sunday), outside what was the Alex James barber shop.
Police and a fire crew were present, with officers setting up a cordon around the scene from the corner of Brook Street with Brownlow Street, as pictured here at around 6.30pm.
A fire crew and officers were still in attendance at 8.30pm, with the car not yet recovered.
Unconfirmed reports suggest no other vehicles were involved and there were no serious injuries to the occupants of the Fiat.
More as we have it.