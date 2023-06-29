A driver is reported to have left their vehicle after crashing into several parked cars along a street yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon.

The car crashed into parked vehicles along Harrowby Road, Grantham, at around 12.34pm.

One witness, who wished to remain anonymous, was left “shocked” when he saw the incident, as he was directly behind the car when it crashed.

He added: “It’s the sort of thing you see on a dashcam video online, not what you expect to see in Grantham.”

The witness also claimed the driver of the vehicle had left the scene.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Incident 183 of 28 June, reported at 12.34pm relates to a collision on Harrowby Road, Grantham.

“Parked cars were reportedly damaged along Harrowby Road. No injuries reported.”

Police have confirmed there have been no arrests so far and the investigation continues.