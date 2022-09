More news, no ads

A car has crashed into a wall on a road in Grantham this morning.

Lincolnshire Police attended the crash earlier this morning (September 8) on Broad Street.

One car crashed into a wall, resulting in the road closing.

Police attending the crash on Broad Street. Credit: RSM Photography (59171691)

Police attending the crash on Broad Street. Credit: RSM Photography (59171686)

Police attending the crash on Broad Street. Credit: RSM Photography (59171639)

The road was expected to open again at around 7am.

Lincolnshire Police have been approached for further details.