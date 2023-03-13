One car was involved in a crash on the A1 earlier this morning.

Lincolnshire Police were called to the incident on the A1 southbound between the B6326 at Long Benington and the B1174 at Gonerby Moor at 3.53am.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We were called to reports of a single vehicle collision on the A1 near Long Bennington at 3.53am today (March 13).

"The driver is reported to have suffered minor injuries.

"The southbound carriageway was closed from around 4.20am to just after 6am while the incident was cleared."