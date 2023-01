A car was severely damaged in a collision on a busy Grantham roundabout this afternoon (Saturday).

Pictures shared with the Journal by RSM Photography show the damaged car on the roundabout near Asda.

Collision on the Asda roundabout. Photo: RSM Photography (61724212)

It is not known whether there were any injuries.