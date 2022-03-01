A car retailer is hosting a zero omissions event to launch its new fully electric model.

Marshall Grantham at Spittlegate Level, is hosting the event to mark the launch of Volvo's first purely electric car, the C40 Recharge.

The event will explore the future of electric motoring, and run from Friday, March 4 to Sunday, March 6.

Volvo’s first ever purely electric car, the C40 Recharge (55160365)

There will be test drives available of its electrified model range, and over the weekend, visitors will get answers to any questions they have about electric cars, such as about their sustainability credentials and what they are really like to live with.

Volvo's C40 comes with a large battery, allowing drivers to travel up to 274 miles on a single charge. It says owners can charge their car from 10% to 80% in just 37 minutes.

James Quinn, head of sales at Marshall Grantham, said: "We’re delighted to welcome visitors through our doors for the launch of the new C40 Recharge with an event that celebrates electric driving.

"We are incredibly excited to have the new Volvo C40 Recharge at Marshall Grantham, which, alongside the award-winning XC40 Recharge, truly showcases the future of motoring.

"We know that many drivers are still yet to drive an electric car, which makes this a fantastic opportunity to test drive the vehicles, discover more about their technology and get expert advice for when the time comes to make the switch."

Visitors to the event can enjoy a Swedish 'fika' coffee break and find out more about Volvo's evolution in becoming a fully electric car company by 2030.