Fire crews were called to a car fire in Gorse Lane last night.

Grantham and Corby Glen fire crews were called to the car on fire at 7.01pm yesterday (August 31).

There was severe fire damage to the car, completely destroying it.

Fire crews were called to the fire. (58922192)

Crews extinguished the fire using one hose reel, a breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera.