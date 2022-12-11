A car has driven into a PCSO while she was working near the scene of a serious crash.

The female police community support officer, with Lincolnshire Police, was helping with traffic management following a five-vehicle collision on the southbound carriageway of the A15 near Cranwell.

The crash happened just after 8.40am on Friday.

The crash involved several vehicles. Photo: RSM Photography (61223442)

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: "The driver of a blue Ford Fiesta sustained serious injuries [in the collision] and was taken to hospital. The other drivers and passengers involved in the collision sustained minor injuries.

"During the incident, a male driving a BMW drove through the road closure near the A17 Holdingham area in Sleaford and drove into one of the PCSOs on scene helping with traffic management.

"Thankfully her injuries are minor."

A 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and is currently in police custody.

Investigating officers want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have captured dashcam footage of the collision.

If you can help, please get in touch in one of the following ways:

* By calling either 01476 533321 (Grantham Roads Policing Unit) or 01507 321066 (Louth Roads Policing Unit) quoting incident 72 of December 9.

* By emailing Pc Tracey Ford Tracey.Ford@lincs.police.uk or Pc Amy Burnett Amy.Burnett@lincs.police.uk quoting incident 72 of December 9 in the subject line.

* If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.