The second Classic Land Rover Gathering is to be held in Skillington.

The event will take place on July 2 and 3, where fans of the classic car can enjoy a day of festivities.

Julie Hawes, the organiser behind the event said: "There’s plenty of attractions on offer alongside a great collection of classic Land Rovers on display.

The Classic Land Rover Gathering features line ups of Series model Land Rovers (56988898)

"There’ll also be a dog show, tug of war, a gentle off-road course as well as a slightly more difficult ‘red’ route and a bar and entertainment in a great big barn.

"Alongside this, there will be talks and film shows, maintenance workshops, demonstration's, food stalls and the chance to meet friends.

"It all takes place on what is a working farm on the outskirts of the village of Skillington in Lincolnshire.”

From civilian to working to military Land Rovers, the Gathering has them all (56988975)

The day will be headlined by Bob Ives, who won the Camel Trophy which was a vehicle orientated competition held annually between 1980 and 2000.

Also, there will be Jay Davis from Popski’s Private Expeditions who will be on hand to talk about the group’s latest expedition to Tunisia in May in search of lost World War Two vehicles.

Other events across the day will include different types of Land Rover's on display for eveyone to view.

If you would like to find out more about the event, you can find out here.