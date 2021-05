A car caught fire yesterday (Wednesday), causing 'severe damage' on a village road.

At around 4:37pm, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue officers attended the blaze on Main Road, Long Bennington.

The Grantham crew extinguished the fire using two hose reels, one dry powder extinguisher and two breathing apparatus.

The car fire broke out in Long Bennington. Image credit: A Blatherwick (47369159)

The fire, caused by unknown engine fault, did 'severe damage' to the car.