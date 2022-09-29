Home   News   Article

A1 southbound between Colsterworth and Tinwell near Stamford closed due to car fire

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 17:27, 29 September 2022
 | Updated: 17:47, 29 September 2022

The A1 southbound has been closed due to a car fire.

The A1 southbound carriageway between Colsterworth and the A606 at Tinwell near Stamford has been closed this evening (Thursday, September 29) due to the fire.

Emergency services are attending the scene.

Police have closed the road

The AA was reporting delays of 30 minutes and increasing at 5.45pm this evening.

Traffic has built up around the scene and is reported to be at a standstill from Pickworth.

