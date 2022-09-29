The A1 southbound has been closed due to a car fire.

The A1 southbound carriageway between Colsterworth and the A606 at Tinwell near Stamford has been closed this evening (Thursday, September 29) due to the fire.

Emergency services are attending the scene.

Police have closed the road

The AA was reporting delays of 30 minutes and increasing at 5.45pm this evening.

Traffic has built up around the scene and is reported to be at a standstill from Pickworth.