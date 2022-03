More news, no ads

A car fire spread to two wheelie bins and some fencing.

Grantham firefighters were called to Thames Road at 12.30am today (Saturday, March 12) after reports of a vehicle fire.

The back of a car was severely damaged, as were the bins and the fencing.

Crews wore breathing apparatus and used a hose reel jet to put out the fire, as well as a thermal imaging camera to assist.