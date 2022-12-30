Car in ditch on A1 southbound near Marston following crash
Published: 15:27, 30 December 2022
| Updated: 15:28, 30 December 2022
Traffic is queuing along the A1 southbound following a crash involving a car that ended up in a ditch.
The crash was first reported at 1.35pm today (Friday) on the A1 southbound before the B1174 Great North Road (Marston turn off).
Traffic is queueing for one and a half miles before the junction, the AA reports.
There are currently no restrictions but traffic is moving slowly.
Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, Lincolnshire Police and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue attended the crash.
It is unknown whether there are any injuries.