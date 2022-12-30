Traffic is queuing along the A1 southbound following a crash involving a car that ended up in a ditch.

The crash was first reported at 1.35pm today (Friday) on the A1 southbound before the B1174 Great North Road (Marston turn off).

Traffic is queueing for one and a half miles before the junction, the AA reports.

Traffic is queuing following the crash. Photo: RSM Photography (61611817)

There are currently no restrictions but traffic is moving slowly.

Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, Lincolnshire Police and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue attended the crash.

Traffic is queuing following the crash. Photo: RSM Photography (61611809)

Traffic is queuing following the crash. Photo: RSM Photography (61611865)

It is unknown whether there are any injuries.