Car in ditch on A1 southbound near Marston following crash

By Katie Green
Published: 15:27, 30 December 2022
 | Updated: 15:28, 30 December 2022

Traffic is queuing along the A1 southbound following a crash involving a car that ended up in a ditch.

The crash was first reported at 1.35pm today (Friday) on the A1 southbound before the B1174 Great North Road (Marston turn off).

Traffic is queueing for one and a half miles before the junction, the AA reports.

Traffic is queuing following the crash. Photo: RSM Photography (61611817)
There are currently no restrictions but traffic is moving slowly.

Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, Lincolnshire Police and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue attended the crash.

Traffic is queuing following the crash. Photo: RSM Photography (61611809)
Traffic is queuing following the crash. Photo: RSM Photography (61611865)
It is unknown whether there are any injuries.

