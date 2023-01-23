A car was left scratched after another crashed into it on Saturday (January 21) morning.

The car was believed to be hit between 10.45am and 11.15am, according to the owner, on Dysart Road.

As a result, the car was left scratched and the red wing mirror of the car that crashed into it was found smashed across the road.

The damaged wing mirror. Photo: Stacey Cronin (62010354)

Stacey Cronin, owner of the car, posted the incident on Nextdoor and said: "I'm wondering if anyone has any CCTV or a ring camera around the area that may of caught anything.

"The car did not stop, but they have left there red wing mirror smashed across the road."

Lincolnshire Police have been informed and a spokesperson said: "We received the report that a car wing mirror was damaged along with scratches to the car. This was reported at 11.54am."

The scratches on the car. Photo: Stacey Cronin (62010336)

The scratches on the car. Photo: Stacey Cronin (62010317)

Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident 173 of 21 January or email them at force.control@lincs.police.uk and include ‘incident number 173 of 21 January’ in the subject line.