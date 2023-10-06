A new strategy group has held its first meeting to talk about a town’s car parking.

The Bingham Car Park Strategy Group has set up a new survey to scope out changes that could be made to improve capacity and feed into development of a business case for a possible long stay car park at the Butt Field site.

This follows recommendations approved by Rushcliffe Borough Council’s (RBC) cabinet on September 12 and discussions at Bingham Town Council’s (BTC) council meeting on September 19 to form the group leading the project.

Partners including RBC, BTC and Nottinghamshire County Council agreed a survey could inform exploring short and long term solutions, and also indicate future discussion at meetings.

Councillor Neil Clarke, Nottinghamshire County Council’s cabinet member for transport and environment, said: “I am really pleased with our first meeting which was formed to better understand the parking situation in Bingham and identify the issues, opportunities and solutions to inform the strategy.

“Our partnership worked through the implementation of a new survey which is vital for providing data to consider changes that could be made within the existing town centre car parks to improve capacity.

“The data will also feed into the development of a business case for a possible long stay car park at Butt Field site in the town and assess the site close to Bingham Arena.

“We will continue to regularly meet and assess other short-term solutions which could become longer-term solutions if successful.”

They are also considering the suitability of a Bingham Town Council site close to Bingham Arena for a possible long-stay car park.

RBC responded to Bingham Town Council’s request last year for wider support for their car parking project.

This began with a £25,000 grant and office assistance.

Councillor Rob Inglis, RBC’s cabinet portfolio holder for environment and safety, said: “The first strategy group meeting with the town and county councils has been successful and we will take these next steps with the survey to gain a further insight into the town’s parking situation.”

Councillor Rowan Bird, Mayor of Bingham Town Council, also said: “With all councils working together, the parking survey is the next step to informing a business case for a long stay car park.

“The data collected will also assist the group in making informed decisions about the current parking structure in the town and we are pleased to be involved in that process.

“The town council is fully committed to exploring all opportunities for parking in the town to assist residents and businesses.”