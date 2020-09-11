Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Car parking charges to be scrapped for NHS staff at Grantham Hospital

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 09:20, 11 September 2020
 | Updated: 09:34, 11 September 2020

Health workers at the United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) are to be allowed to park for free at work following an agreement reached with UNISON today (Friday).

After a two-year campaign by the union, charges at Grantham and District Hospital as well as Lincoln County Hospital, Pilgrim Hospital Boston and County Hospital Louth will be axed, saving employees up to £300 a year.

UNISON East Midlands regional organiser Elliot Dean said “This agreement will save hard-pressed staff more than £1.2m per year, money they can't afford to lose.

Grantham Hospital.
Grantham Hospital.

"Exhausted NHS workers – who've been pushed to the limit during the pandemic – will be relieved that hospital bosses have done the right thing and put staff safety and wellbeing before profits.”

GranthamHealth Tracey Davies
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE