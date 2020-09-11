Car parking charges to be scrapped for NHS staff at Grantham Hospital

Health workers at the United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) are to be allowed to park for free at work following an agreement reached with UNISON today (Friday).

After a two-year campaign by the union, charges at Grantham and District Hospital as well as Lincoln County Hospital, Pilgrim Hospital Boston and County Hospital Louth will be axed, saving employees up to £300 a year.

UNISON East Midlands regional organiser Elliot Dean said “This agreement will save hard-pressed staff more than £1.2m per year, money they can't afford to lose.

Grantham Hospital.

"Exhausted NHS workers – who've been pushed to the limit during the pandemic – will be relieved that hospital bosses have done the right thing and put staff safety and wellbeing before profits.”