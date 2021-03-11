Car parking charges in Grantham are set to increase by at least 10p per hour from April.

The move was discussed by South Kesteven District Council’s full council recently.

Most rates will go up by 10p, but it will cost 30p more in some car parks for longer stays.

Parking charges (43867028)

For example, the fee will rise from £10 to £10.30 for stays of over four hours in the Wharf Road multi-storey car park and for stays of more than six hours in the Welham Street car park.

Most increases in Grantham will be by 10p per hour. Fees at Wharf Road and Guildhall Street car parks will rise from 70p to 80p for half an hour and from £1 to £1.10 for one hour.

Cabinet member for commercial and operations, Dr Peter Moseley (Con), said: “The parking fees are tailored to individual towns to give the best outcome for the local area.

“These charges also support the maintenance and investment in our car parks to enable us to provide a quality service where it is needed across the district and it costs more to maintain our car parks in Stamford than it does in Grantham.”

Parking fees in Stamford are set to rise by up to 30p.

For full details of the changes in car parking fees at all council car parks in Grantham go to the public notices on page 36 in Friday's paper (March 12).

More public notices are available online at http://grantham.yourlocalnotices.com/