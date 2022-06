A car was severely damaged by fire in the early hours of this morning.

A fire crew from Billingborough was called to the incident on the A52 at Scott Willoughby just after midnight.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said there was severe fire damage to the interior of the car.

Firefighters attended a car fire. (57254128)

The fire was out when the crew arrived and firefighters used a hose reel to damp down the car.