Firefighters tackled a blaze which destroyed a car last night.

The Grantham crew was called to Casthorpe Road, Denton, to reports of a vehicle on fire at 9.30pm.

Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire.

Grantham firefighters tackled a car fire in Denton last night. (43027871)

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said the vehicle suffered "severe damage".