A popular car show has been staged at a new venue for the first time.

Organisation of the Baston Car Show has been taken over by the team at Live Promotions, which hosted the event at Grimsthorpe Castle on Saturday.

Six hundred vehicles were on display in the grounds of the castle, and plenty of people braved the rain showers to pay a visit.

Organiser Colin Ward said: "We used to organise events at Grimsthorpe years ago and the opportunity came up for us to take over the car show.

"The shoe went really well. We were delighted with how many owners came along, despite the forecasts of rain and thunder storms in the days leading up to the show.

"Grimsthorpe is such a spectacular setting."

An exhibition by Hall and Hall on the history of British Racing Motors (BRM) and its Bourne connections.

The show was such a success that the organisers are considering making it a two-day event next year.

Live Promotions is also hosting a Music and Motors event at the East of England Showground in Peterborough on Sunday, August 1.