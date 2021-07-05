Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Car show at Grimsthorpe Castle attracts 600 exhibitors

By Andrea Scholes
-
andrea.scholes@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:00, 05 July 2021

A popular car show has been staged at a new venue for the first time.

Organisation of the Baston Car Show has been taken over by the team at Live Promotions, which hosted the event at Grimsthorpe Castle on Saturday.

Six hundred vehicles were on display in the grounds of the castle, and plenty of people braved the rain showers to pay a visit.

Gallery1

Wet weather didn't deter the crowds. Photo: Alan WaltersEngines were under inspection. Photo: Alan WaltersAn aerial view of the site. Photo: Alan WaltersThe event was staged at Grimsthorpe Castle for the first time this year. Photo: Alan WaltersOwners were delighted to be back in action. Photo: Alan Walters

Organiser Colin Ward said: "We used to organise events at Grimsthorpe years ago and the opportunity came up for us to take over the car show.

"The shoe went really well. We were delighted with how many owners came along, despite the forecasts of rain and thunder storms in the days leading up to the show.

"Grimsthorpe is such a spectacular setting."

An exhibition by Hall and Hall on the history of British Racing Motors (BRM) and its Bourne connections.

The show was such a success that the organisers are considering making it a two-day event next year.

Live Promotions is also hosting a Music and Motors event at the East of England Showground in Peterborough on Sunday, August 1.

Grantham Human Interest Transport Andrea Scholes
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE